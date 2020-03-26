India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the Indian Premier League can wait till the country overcomes the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Indian Premier League was postponed until April 15 but with a 21-day nationwide lockdown in place, the future of the T20 League’s 13th edition looks grim.

“We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first,” Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths. Globally, the death toll has crossed 22,000 while infecting lakhs of people. Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look.

“I haven’t seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don’t get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it,” said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India’s limited overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Rohit was rested for India’s home series against South Africa which got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.