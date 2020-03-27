Former India cricketer Kapil Dev is confident the battle against the coronavirus epidemic can be won if everyone supports each other. In an interview to The Hindu, he said that these are challenging times and one must accept this fact.

Dev requested the people of India to listen to the authorities and take all the necessary precautions.

“You are supposed to stay at home. So stay at home,” he said. “It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home – your family. You have means of entertaining yourself – books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members.”

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that he is spending time by doing household chores during the ongoing lockdown.

“I sweep the house, clean the garden. My little garden is now my golf course also. I am getting to spend so much time with my family. Something that I had missed in the last so many years. I give the cook a break and cook for everyone. I take turns to do the dishes,” said Dev.

The 61-year-old said he is confident things will go back to as they were if everyone supports each other and sets the right example.

“I always believe in being positive,” said Dev. “I have read and heard how the human race has fought and set examples when dealing with crisis. India’s strength lies in our culture – looking after each other and caring for elders. We have to look to help the seniors. I know we will win this battle by staying together and strengthening the hands of our government and doctors by staying indoors.”