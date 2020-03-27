Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant in Lahore for all those rendered jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the Covid-19 outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free,” Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

Former captain Shahid Afridi is also carrying out extensive relief work through his charity foundation.

The 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games. “Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” said the former first-class cricketer.

“The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety,” the veteran umpire added.