The Indian Premier League has been the standard-bearer for cricket’s T20 tournaments around the world ever since Brendon McCullum blasted his way to an epic 158* on the opening night for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In response, the hosts (who opened the run-chase with Rahul Dravid and Wasim Jaffer) could manage only just more than 50% of what the former New Zealand captain scored at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on that April night in 2008.

Cricket has never been the same since.

Sure, the tournament has been through its share of controversies over the years (none bigger than the spot-fixing scandal that threatened to shake the very foundations of Indian cricket in the long run) but the IPL has only gone from strength to strength. It would not be an understatement to say it is the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s golden goose.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are, without doubt, the most successful franchises in the tournament’s history, sharing seven out of the 12 championships so far. Out of the 12 finals till date, only three have featured neither side.

As things stand, with coronavirus wreaking havoc on the sporting calendar, IPL 2020 may not happen. The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29, but the 13th edition might have to be called off completely.

History of winners Edition Winners Runners-up 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings

More than just the winners and runners-up, who are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers, which batsman has the most 50-plus scores, which bowler is the most miserly over the years? From 12 editions of the IPL so far, here’s a look at the table-toppers by various batting and bowling metrics.

Team stats

As stated above, MI have won the title a record four times while CSK have managed to win but it is the latter who have the record of qualifying for the semi-finals/playoffs in every season they have competed in. It is also no surprise that CSK and MI have the best winning percentage in the tournament history.

Win % over 12 seasons Team Matches Win / Loss Tie+W / Tie+L Win % Chennai Super Kings 165 100 / 63 0 / 1 61.28 Mumbai Indians 187 107 / 78 2 / 0 57.75 Sunrisers Hyderabad 108 57 / 49 1 / 1 53.7 Kolkata Knight Riders 178 92 / 83 0 / 3 52.52 Rajasthan Royals 147 73 / 69 2 / 1 51.37 Rising Pune Supergiant 30 15 / 15 0 / 0 50 Royal Challengers Bangalore 181 83 / 92 1 / 1 47.45 Kings XI Punjab 176 80 / 94 2 / 0 46.02 Gujarat Lions 30 13 / 16 0 / 1 45 Delhi Capitals 177 76 / 97 1 / 1 44 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 14 6 / 8 0 / 0 42.85 Deccan Chargers 75 29 / 46 0 / 0 38.66 Pune Warriors 46 12 / 33 0 / 0 26.66

Among the teams to have played more than two seasons, only Delhi Capitals have the unfortunate record of not reaching the summit clash even once.

Playoff appearances over 12 seasons Team Seasons played Playoff qualifications Titles (Finals appearances) Chennai Super Kings 10 10 3 (8) Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 (5) Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 2 (2) Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 1 (2) Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 5 0 (3) Delhi Capitals 12 4 0 (0) Rajasthan Royals 10 4 1 (1) Kings XI Punjab 12 2 0 (1) Deccan Chargers 5 2 1 (1) Gujarat Lions 2 1 0 (0) Rising Pune Supergiant 2 1 0 (1) Pune Warriors India 3 0 0 (0) Kochi Tuskers Kerala 1 0 0 (0)

Batting stats

Over to the men who make it rain sixes and fours.

McCullum’s blitz on opening night has been bettered once so far in the history of the tournament and no surprises it came from the bat of Christopher Henry Gayle. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss belted the Pune bowlers in 2013 for a sensational 175* that will go down in T20 folklore as one of the greatest innings of all time.

Highest individual scores over 12 seasons Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Vs Ground Edition Gayle 175* 66 13 17 265.15 RCB PWI Bengaluru 2013 McCullum 158* 73 10 13 216.43 KKR RCB Bengaluru 2008 De Villiers 133* 59 19 4 225.42 RCB MI Mumbai 2015 De Villiers 129* 52 10 12 248.07 RCB GL Bengaluru 2016 Gayle 128* 62 7 13 206.45 RCB DD Delhi 2012 Pant 128* 63 15 7 203.17 DD SRH Delhi 2018 Vijay 127 56 8 11 226.78 CSK RR Chennai 2010 Warner 126 59 10 8 213.55 SRH KKR Hyd 2017 Sehwag 122 58 12 8 210.34 KXIP CSK Mumbai 2014

But when it comes to amassing runs season after season, the battle has been between Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina for the top spot. The two one-franchise men had recently been involved in a game of musical chairs for the top spot but for now, the position belongs to the Indian captain. His numbers make for extraordinary reading and he remains the only person to score more than 900 runs in one season: an incredible tally of 973 in 2016 when he hit four of his five T20 centuries. Don’t bet on any other batsman bettering that tally as long as IPL remains a 10-team event.

It is also worth noting that while only three Indian batsmen feature in the top 10 individual scorers list, the overall run-scorer list features seven.

Most runs in 12 seasons of IPL PLAYER Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100s / 50s Kohli 169 5412 113 37.84 131.61 5 / 36 Raina 189 5368 100* 33.34 137.14 1 / 38 Rohit 183 4898 109* 31.60 130.82 1 / 36 Warner 126 4706 126 43.17 142.39 4 / 44 Dhawan 158 4579 97* 33.42 124.80 0 / 37 Gayle 124 4484 175* 41.13 151.02 6 / 28 Dhoni 170 4432 84* 42.20 137.85 0 / 23 Uthappa 170 4411 87 28.83 130.50 0 / 24 De Villiers 142 4395 133* 39.95 151.23 3 / 33 Gambhir 152 4217 93 31.23 123.88 0 / 36

When it comes to 50-plus scores in the tournament though, David Warner has the advantage over Kohli despite playing nearly 50 fewer matches. The Australian has been Mr. Consistent in the tournament and can legitimately stake a claim to be the best overseas batsman in IPL currently and one of the best all time.

Most 50-plus scores in 12 seasons Player Inns Runs Ave SR 100 50 50+ Warner 126 4706 43.17 142.39 4 44 48 Kohli 169 5412 37.84 131.61 5 36 41 Raina 189 5368 33.34 137.11 1 38 39 Dhawan 158 4579 33.42 124.8 0 37 37 Rohit 183 4898 31.6 130.82 1 36 37 De Villiers 142 4395 39.95 151.23 3 33 36 Gambhir 152 4217 31 123.88 0 36 36 Gayle 124 4484 41.13 151.02 6 28 34 Rahane 132 3820 32.93 121.92 2 27 29 Uthappa 170 4411 28.83 130.5 0 24 24

One of the most sought-after attribute in a good T20 batsman is the Strike Rate. (It is a metric that has evolved over the years into more specific sub-categories with the emergence of smarter statistics, ones that are divided over the phase of the innings as well as compare to the overall scoring rate in the match). But the conventional SR (runs per 100 balls) still remains a firm indicator of who makes the most impact over time. And it is no surprise to see West Indies players, led by Andre Russell, dominate this list. Among Indians, two swashbuckling youngsters Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are the flagbearers.

Best batting Strike Rate over 12 seasons Player Inns Runs Ave SR Russell 52 1400 33.33 186.41 Narine 57 771 17.52 168.34 Pant 54 1736 36.16 162.69 Maxwell 68 1397 22.9 161.13 Morris 39 517 27.21 157.62 Sehwag 104 2728 27.55 155.44 Hardik 61 1068 28.86 154.78 De Villiers 142 4395 39.95 151.23 Gayle 124 4484 41.13 151.02 Buttler 45 1386 35.53 150.81 Criteria: Overall runs scored 500 or more

And finally, where the most entertainment lies: the six-hitters. The top three in this list are arguably the greatest entertainers of this generation: Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni. But Gayle is, expectedly, in a league of his own.

It is worth noting how de Villiers and Gayle find themselves in all the important batting metrics: two men who have lit up the tournament over the years with their outrageous batting skills.

Also, India’s six-hitter extraordinaire in the international arena (Rohit Sharma) has some catching up to do in the IPL with the table-toppers but he is on his way to becoming the host nation’s most prolific.

Most sixes in 12 seasons PLAYER Inns Runs SR 4s 6s Gayle 124 4484 151.02 369 326 De Villiers 142 4395 151.23 357 212 Dhoni 170 4432 137.85 297 209 Rohit 183 4898 130.82 431 194 Raina 189 5368 137.14 493 194 Kohli 169 5412 131.61 480 191 Warner 126 4706 142.39 458 181 Watson 130 3575 139.53 343 177 Pollard 135 2755 146.77 181 176 Yusuf 154 3204 142.97 262 158

Bowling stats

Good batsmen win you matches, good bowlers win you tournaments. There is a reason why the top 10 wicket-takers of all time is a list dominated by bowlers who have won titles galore, led by the incredible Lasith Malinga. And the Indian-overseas split is 7-3 in this list, as most teams stock up on Indian bowling talent. The top-five is another indicator of the conditions that one encounters in the IPL: three spinners and one cutter-bowler masquerading as a pacer in Dwayne Bravo.

Most wickets over 12 seasons PLAYER Inns Wkts Avg Econ SR Malinga 122 170 19.80 7.14 16.62 Mishra 147 157 24.19 7.35 19.75 Harbhajan 157 150 26.44 7.05 22.49 Chawla 156 150 27.14 7.82 20.82 Bravo 131 147 24.60 8.39 17.59 Bhuvneshwar 117 133 23.71 7.24 19.63 Ashwin 136 125 26.48 6.79 23.39 Narine 109 122 23.31 6.67 20.96 Umesh 118 119 29.37 8.45 20.84 Jadeja 142 108 29.18 7.57 23.10

The individual honours board in IPL makes for a fascinating collection of names. Alzarri Joseph tops the chart for his sensational spell against SRH last season but currently finds himself without a contract. A rare Pakistani appearance in any of these lists is made by Sohail Tanvir from the first season. Adam Zampa has the other six-wicket performance in the list.

Best bowling figures over 12 seasons Player Figures Team Opposition Ground Edition Joseph 3.4-1-12-6 MI SRH Hyderabad 2019 Tanvir 4-0-14-6 RR CSK Jaipur 2008 Zampa 4-0-19-6 RPSG SRH Visakhapatnam 2016 Kumble 3.1-1-5-5 RCB RR Cape Town 2009 Ishant 3-0-12-5 Chargers KTK Kochi 2011 Malinga 3.4-1-13-5 MI Daredevils Delhi 2011 Rajpoot 4-0-14-5 KXIP SRH Hyderabad 2018 Jadeja 4-0-16-5 CSK Chargers Visakhapatnam 2012 Faulkner 4-1-16-5 RR SRH Hyderabad 2013 Mishra 4-0-17-5 Dardevils Chargers Delhi 2008 Tye 4-0-17-5 GL RPSG Rajkot 2017 (Last two entries tied on Econ. Rate)

When it comes to taking four wickets or more in an innings, Narine and Malinga are comfortably ahead of the pack but Andrew Tye has a sensational record of four 4-fors in just 26 matches.

Most 4-plus wicket-hauls over 12 seasons Player Mat Wkts BBI 4+ Narine 110 122 5/19 7 Malinga 122 170 5/13 7 Tye 26 39 5/17 4 Balaji 73 76 5/24 4 Jadeja 170 108 5/16 4 Mishra 147 157 5/17 4 Kumble 42 45 5/5 3 Tahir 55 79 4/12 3 Munaf 63 74 5/21 3 Bhuvneshwar 117 133 5/19 3

Another bowling list with an interesting collection of names. Kagiso Rabada’s incredible SR of 13.2 balls per wicket puts him on top of the pile. It is a shame he has been injured a bit too often for Delhi’s liking. This list also features Fervez Maharoof, one of the rare non-Malinga presence in these tables from Sri Lanka.

Best bowling Strike Rates over 12 seasons Player Mat Wkts BBI SR 4 Rabada 18 31 4/21 13.2 2 Woakes 18 25 3/6 14.9 0 Tye 26 39 5/17 15.2 3 Gopal 31 38 4/16 15.5 1 Tahir 55 79 4/12 15.5 3 Maharoof 20 27 3/34 15.5 0 Bollinger 27 37 4/13 15.5 1 Coulter-Nile 26 36 4/20 15.6 1 Malinga 122 170 5/13 16.6 6 Aravind 38 45 4/14 16.8 2 Criteria: Minimum 25 wickets taken

Dot balls are like gold dust, the commentators say on air all the time and the reflection of a bowler who bowls plenty of those is seen in the Economy Rate tables. In the past couple of seasons, there have been the odd occasion when Rashid Khan has been hit all over the park (against CSK, a couple of times) but his ER of 6.55 reiterates what a weapon he is in this format.

Best Economy Rate over 12 seasons Player Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Rashid 46 55 3/19 21.69 6.55 19.8 Kumble 42 45 5/5 23.51 6.57 21.4 Narine 110 122 5/19 23.31 6.67 20.9 Muralitharan 66 63 3/11 26.92 6.67 24.1 Der Merwe 21 21 3/20 23.71 6.74 21 Steyn 92 96 3/8 24.73 6.76 21.9 Vettori 34 28 3/15 31.39 6.78 27.7 Ashwin 139 125 4/34 26.47 6.79 23.3 Botha 34 25 3/6 32 6.91 27.7 Rahul Sharma 44 40 3/13 27.15 7.02 23.2 Criteria: Minimum 20 matches played

Another metric to judge how miserly a bowler is in the tournament is the ratio of dot balls. Deepak Chahar has been a revelation in that respect for CSK in the last two seasons and it is no surprise to see him top the charts, followed by Dale Steyn. It is also interesting how players who have played for CSK occupy quite a few places in this table. Leave it to MS Dhoni’s team to know the importance of bowling dot balls in the shortest format.

Best dot ball frequency over 12 seasons PLAYER Mat Wkts Econ Dot ball ratio Deepak Chahar 34 33 7.63 2.07 Dale Steyn 92 96 6.76 2.11 Ishwar Pandey 25 18 7.67 2.18 Sreesanth 44 40 8.14 2.20 Jofra Archer 21 26 7.52 2.24 Dirk Nannes 29 28 7.29 2.25 Doug Bollinger 27 37 7.21 2.27 Nathan Coulter-Nile 26 36 7.66 2.28 Ryan Harris 37 45 7.55 2.28 Munaf Patel 63 74 7.51 2.30 Criteria: Minimum 20 matches played

All statistics courtesy iplt20.com and ESPNCricinfo Statsguru