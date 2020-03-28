Suresh Raina became the latest sportsperson to lend financial support towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the country as he pledged Rs 52 lakh on Saturday.

Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund, the cricketer announced on his Twitter handle.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India and was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Apart from Raina, Sachin Tendulkar has also donated Rs 50 lakh towards the battle against coronavirus. Sourav Ganguly has promised to supply rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

PV Sindhu has contributed Rs 5 lakh each to CM’s relief funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, wrestler Bajrang Punia donated his six month’s salary, while Hima Das donated one month’s salary to the cause.

Elsewhere, Indian athletes are manning the streets as police officers, persuading people to stay home amid a national lockdown.

World Cup-winning cricketer Joginder Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Akhil Kumar and Asian Games champion kabaddi player Ajay Thakur , as all full-time police officers, are performing their duties to help with the lockdown.

As of Saturday, India have at least 933 cases of Covid-19 and have recorded 20 deaths.