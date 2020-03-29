On March 29, 2004, India entered an elite club thanks to Virender Sehwag. That was the day the right-hander became the first Indian to score a triple-century in international cricket as he took apart the Pakistani bowling attack in the Multan Test.

India had waited a long time to get their first triple-centurion. It had taken them 72 years of Test cricket, to be precise, to achieve the feat. Sehwag was the 15th player to get to the landmark and for fans of Indian cricket, it came as no surprise that it was he who broke the duck.

India has produced a number of batting icons – Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and many more – but it can be argued that Sehwag has been the biggest game-changer in the longest format.

With his attacking play at the top of the order, Sehwag set up many Test victories and in a way, changed India’s approach towards batting in Test cricket. And it wasn’t just his strike-rate that stood out. Sehwag had an appetite for big scores. In the list of top ten highest scores by Indians in Tests, his name features as many as four times.

Sehwag is one of the two Indians to have a triple-century to his name, and he managed to achieve the feat twice. Exactly four years after the Multan Test, he scored 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai to register his highest score.

Highest individual scores by Indians in Tests Player Runs Balls Opposition Ground Match Date V Sehwag 319 304 v South Africa Chennai 26 Mar 2008 V Sehwag 309 375 v Pakistan Multan 28 Mar 2004 KK Nair 303* 381 v England Chennai 16 Dec 2016 V Sehwag 293 254 v Sri Lanka Mumbai (BS) 2 Dec 2009 VVS Laxman 281 452 v Australia Kolkata 11 Mar 2001 R Dravid 270 495 v Pakistan Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 V Kohli 254* 336 v South Africa Pune 10 Oct 2019 V Sehwag 254 247 v Pakistan Lahore 13 Jan 2006 SR Tendulkar 248* 379 v Bangladesh Dhaka 10 Dec 2004 V Kohli 243 287 v Sri Lanka Delhi 2 Dec 2017 Slide sideways to view full table

As incredible as Sehwag’s accomplishments are, his scores don’t rank at the top when it comes to the overall list. That, of course, is headed by West Indies’ Brian Lara for playing that iconic knock of 400 not out against England in 2004.

Lara’s 400, his 375 against the same opposition in 1994, and Garfield Sobers’ 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 make West Indies the most featured team in the list of the top ten highest individual scores in Test cricket.

Highest individual scores in Tests Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Ground Match Date BC Lara 400* 582 West Indies v England St John's 10 Apr 2004 ML Hayden 380 437 Australia v Zimbabwe Perth 9 Oct 2003 BC Lara 375 538 West Indies v England St John's 16 Apr 1994 DPMD Jayawardene 374 572 Sri Lanka v South Africa Colombo (SSC) 27 Jul 2006 GS Sobers 365* - West Indies v Pakistan Kingston 26 Feb 1958 L Hutton 364 847 England v Australia The Oval 20 Aug 1938 ST Jayasuriya 340 578 Sri Lanka v India Colombo (RPS) 2 Aug 1997 Hanif Mohammad 337 - Pakistan v West Indies Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958 WR Hammond 336* - England v New Zealand Auckland 31 Mar 1933 DA Warner 335* 418 Australia v Pakistan Adelaide 29 Nov 2019 Slide sideways to view full table

There have been a total of 31 triple-tons hit in the history of Test cricket, with players from eight countries featuring on the list. A total of 27 players have managed to achieve this feat, with Sehwag, Lara, Chris Gayle and Don Bradman being the only ones to get there twice.

Australia have seven triple-centurions, which is the most for any team. England, with five, are second on this list.

Breakdown of triple-centuries per country Country No of 300s No of triple-centurions Players with 300s Australia 8 7 DG Bradman (2), ML Hayden, DA Warner, MA Taylor, MJ Clarke, RB Simpson, RM Cowper England 5 5 L Hutton, WR Hammond, GA Gooch, A Sadham, JH Edrich West Indies 6 4 BC Lara (2), CH Gayle (2), GS Sobers, LG Rowe Pakistan 4 4 Hanif Mohammad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Azhar Ali Sri Lanka 3 3 DPMD Jayawardene, ST Jayasuriya, KC Sangakkara India 3 2 V Sehwag (2), KK Nair South Africa 1 1 HM Amla New Zealand 1 1 BB McCullum Slide sideways to view full table

While triple-centuries are surely rare to see, they, by no means, are new to the game. The first triple ever hit was by England’s Andrew Sandham against West Indies in 1930. Just a little over three months after that, Australia’s Bradman joined the list with a 334 against England.

The next two triple-centuries came in 1958 thanks to Sobers and Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad. After that, though, came the biggest gap between two international triple-tons. In 1997, 39 years later, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya ended the wait with a 340 against India.

The latest entrant to the 300-run club is New Zealand, who got there with the help of Brendon McCullum’s 302 against India in 2014.

First triple-centurions of each country Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Ground Match Date A Sandham 325 640 England v West Indies The Oval 3 Apr 1930 DG Bradman 334 448 Australia v England Leeds 11 Jul 1930 GS Sobers 365* - West Indies v Pakistan Kingston 26 Feb 1958 Hanif Mohammad 337 - Pakistan v West Indies Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958 ST Jayasuriya 340 578 Sri Lanka v India Colombo (RPS) 2 Aug 1997 V Sehwag 309 375 India v Pakistan Multan 28 Mar 2004 HM Amla 311* 529 South Africa v England The Oval 19 Jul 2012 BB McCullum 302 559 New Zealand v India Wellington 14 Feb 2014 Slide sideways to view full table

It is South Africa who took the longest time to get their first triple-centurion. The Proteas started playing the longest format in 1889 but entered the 300-run club only in 2012 (this, of course, included the break due to the apartheid period). Second on this list is New Zealand, who took 84 years to get their first triple-centurion.

India rank high on this list. They played their first Test in 1932 but it took them 72 years to get to the milestone. The team that was the quickest to get there was Pakistan, who took just six years of international cricket to get their first triple-centurion.

Years it took for each team to get first 300 Team First Test First 300 Years it took South Africa 1889 2012 123 New Zealand 1930 2014 84 India 1932 2004 72 Australia 1877 1930 53 England 1877 1930 53 West Indies 1928 1958 20 Sri Lanka 1982 1997 15 Pakistan 1952 1958 6 Slide sideways to view full table

