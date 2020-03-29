Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to just Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in his hometown Ranchi during the early stages of the latter’s career.

Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket.

“In his first or second year in Indian team, I remember he said he wants to make Rs 30 lakh from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi,” Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

The Mumbai legend, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand.

He was all set to make a comeback during this season of the Indian Premier League, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the tournament was postponed due the Covid-19 pandemic.