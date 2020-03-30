The All India Football Federation has begun talks with owners of the I-League clubs to discuss the fate of the 2019-20 I-League season with cancellation of the campaign a possibility.

The I-League has been suspended since March 14 after the coronavirus outbreak in India and with the nation-wide lockdown currently in place till April 15, set to be extended, the I-League season could be in trouble.

The AIFF would need a total of five weeks to complete the season, two weeks to kickstart the competition and three weeks to play the remaining matches.

“For now, everything is closed till April 14, and depending on the situation, we will take a call closer to that,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar told The Times of India.

“Once the restrictions are lifted, we cannot start the league the next day. Teams need to train, travel arrangements need to be made and the grounds – not maintained for some time now – have to be in shape. Our season officially ends on May 31 and we cannot play beyond that,” he added.

Mohun Bagan have already sealed the title, and with no continental spot for the I-League runners-up, the only matter left to be decided is the relegation. However, if the season is cancelled it is almost certain that no team would go down.

However, it could be a blow for teams playing in the Second division league that are seeking promotion to the I-League.

“We cannot say the second division is null and void (at this stage),” Dhar said.

“The state leagues were over in September and for five months, they have prepared and paid their players with the league in mind. It’s a sensitive matter. Maybe closer to April 15, we will have a conference call with everyone and take a collective decision. We all love football but at this moment, saving lives is more important,” he added.

As far as the I-League is concerned some owners have suggested to the AIFF that cancelling the season would be the best solution. Few teams are already preparing to send their foreign players home once the international travel restrictions are taken off and are ready to play with domestic players if the season resumes.

Some clubs have also suggested that the total purse for second and third-placed teams could be divided among teams that currently occupy the spots.

East Bengal and Punjab FC are tied second while Real Kashmir, TRAU FC and Gokulam Kerala share the third spot in the standings.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 27 lives in India as the number of cases has gone past the 1000 mark.