Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said Mahendra Singh Dhoni trained like he always has when the former Indian skipper took to the nets during a training camp in Chennai.

Dhoni, who hasn’t played any form of cricket since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup, was gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League until the coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of the season and CSK to call off their practice.

However, former Indian pacer Balaji asserted that Dhoni looked his usual self during the brief time in Chennai last month.

“MS Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focussed on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been,” Balaji told Indiatoday.in.

“He trained like the way he did last year or two years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same. Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time,” he added.

Coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that MS Dhoni could be considered for selection to India’s T20 World Cup squad if his performances in the IPL merited. However, it remains to be seen whether Dhoni gets the chance to impress with the IPL season likely to be called off.

The government has announced a nation-wide lockdown till April 15 as the Covid-19 cases in India have crossed the 1000 mark.