Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one month’s salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, I wish to donate my one month’s salary to the PM National Relief Fund. So, please debit an amount of Rs 1,00,000 from my account,” Mary Kom said in a letter to the bank where her salary account is maintained.

The boxer from Manipur, who is also a Commonwealth and Asian Games champion, became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016. She recently qualified for her second Olympic Games, which was postponed to 2021 due to the deadly outbreak.

The pandemic has led to more than 34,000 deaths worldwide. Over 700,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus worldwide. In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 and the death toll is over 25.

The pandemic has also brought all sporting activity to a grinding halt across the globe.

Earlier this month, Mary Kom was in the eye of a controversy because she broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation and Indian government in wake of the coronavirus pandemic after returning from Jordan. She had attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi days after return to India.