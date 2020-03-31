The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the tennis calendar not sparing even the French Open and Wimbledon with the former postponed and the latter set to be cancelled.

However, it has not stopped Roger Federer who just had a knee surgery from brushing up his skills despite the rough weather. With Switzerland under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Federer was out in his backyard, practicing his trick shots one after the other before ending his brief session with a trademark forehand.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Out in his tracksuit, his usual headband made way for a woolen cap as the weather wasn’t kind enough.

Switzerland are one of the heavily affected nations in Europe with almost 16000 cases of Covid-19 and 359 deaths.