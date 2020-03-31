Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho is in a Paraguayan prison for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport much before most of the world was locked down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, neither being behind bars nor the coronavirus seems to have affected the Brazilian’s life in prison. Having celebrated his birthday with his brother on March 21, Ronaldinho was seen enjoying a game of foot-volleyball with him and other inmates in jail.

While we're all in quarantine due to coronavirus, Ronaldinho's life in a Paraguayan prison really doesn't seem so bad... pic.twitter.com/bs2X94reqX — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 30, 2020

In the 90-second video, the Brazilian displays plenty of his skills and doesn’t lose a single point.

Since being in prison, Ronaldinho also took part in a prison futsal tournament where he scored five and assisted six goals in an 11-2 victory in the final. In reward, his team earned a 16kg pig.

It is also reported that the Brazilian has been attending a carpentry course in prison.

Ronaldinho’s defense lawyer Sérgio Queiroz believes he should be freed before his six-month stay because he is not a threat or flight risk.