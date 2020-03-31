The Indian football team has donated an undisclosed amount of money as its contribution towards the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, captain Sunil Chhetri said on Tuesday.

Chhetri said the team has sent the amount to the PM-Cares Fund.

“We’ve always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India’s fight with the pandemic,” Chhetri said in a series of tweets.

“It’s been heartening to see everyone cutting across caps, goals, age and experience give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That’s what a team is all about,” he added.

Chhetri hoped that the act of the national football team will also prod others who have the means to donate.

“The ONLY reason we’re talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We’re in this together.”

are also contributing to our Hon'ble @narendramodi ji's PM CARES Fund. And I urge every Indian to contribute if they can as well for our fellow Indians. It’s for a noble cause so do it because our people are in need. Stay home, Stay healthy and Stay safe. Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) March 31, 2020

The national team’s two World Cup qualifiers matches earlier scheduled in March and June were postponed due to the worsening pandemic. The country, which is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, has seen 35 deaths and have more than one thousand active cases.