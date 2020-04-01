The International Shooting Sport Federation on Wednesday announced that two international competitions to be held in Germany in the month of June and July stand cancelled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The ISSF World Cup was to be held in Munich from June 2 to 9 while the ISSF Junior World Championship was scheduled for July 11 to 19 in Suhl. Both these events have been cancelled almost three months before schedule as Europe reels under the rapid spread of the virus.

Already, ISSF had postponed the season’s first shooting World Cup, to be held in New Delhi in March, days before the event. Then, it was proposed to divide the combined Delhi World Cup in two parts and hold Rifle and Pistol competitions on May 5-12 while Shotgun competitions on June 2-9. But with the virus rapidly escalating in India, there has been no further word about the events.

Earlier, the Olympic Test Event to be held in Tokyo was also cancelled due to the global Coronavirus outbreak. Eventually, the Tokyo Games were pushed back by a year as well. The Olympics will now set be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.