Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister Cares Fund to tackle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously.

“People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too,” Gambhir said.

I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Gambhir had earlier pledged a month’s salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with at least 1,500 people infected by the virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide.