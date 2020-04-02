Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli said the added pressure on the franchise could well be the reason why his side have never managed to win the Indian Premier League so far.

In twelve editions of the tournament so far, RCB have finished runners-up on three occasions in 2009, 2011 and 2016. They have underperformed in the last three editions, finishing at the bottom twice.

“I remember about all the times when we have done well at RCB, we never thought of winning the title or reaching the semis,” the India captain said during a question and answer session on Instagram with Kevin Pietersen.

“Its just the added pressure whenever we have played in the recent past. We’ve just thought [about performing well] season after season and it has just blown us all over the place. We need to bring that joy back,” he said.

Responding to the former England international on how he faces questions about RCB’s failures to win the title, Kohli said the franchise was always going to be under scrutiny as it has big players.

“When you have had the biggest players playing for RCB, there’s going to be much more attention on the team,” he said. “Even with the current team involving me and AB [De Velliers]. [Chris] Gayle played recently for us as well. So we are always going to be in focus. And we’ve spoken about it. We’ve reached three semis, but those things are irrelevant until the time you don’t win that title.

“We feel the same as everyone to be honest. We keep talking about the team we have. Even when we’ve had the best team, we weren’t able to do it. That has been one of our main goals but we deserved to win a title,” he said.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic putting the IPL 2020 schedule under doubt, RCB might have to wait for another year to win the title if the tournament is called off.