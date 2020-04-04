Hockey India on Saturday donated an additional Rs 75 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund to take its total contribution to Rs 1 crore to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Hockey India had earlier donated Rs 25 lakh on April 1. The decision to donate an additional Rs 75 lakh was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board.

“In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever way we can,” Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement.

Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh agreed with Mushtaque’s views.

“Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1 crore to the PM-Cares Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of this pandemic, it was important for us to step up keeping in mind the interest of the nation,” said Singh.

Support has been pouring in from all sportspersons of the country with ace golfer Anirban Lahiri being the latest to donate a sum of Rs 7 lakh PM-Cares Fund.

“In these grave times that we face today I urge my fans and brethren to join me in doing our bit to support those in most need. I have pledged Rs 7,00,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also support 100 families on the Zomato Feeding India initiative,” Lahiri tweeted.