The Badminton World Federation on Monday suspended a host of its flagship international, junior and para tournaments scheduled from May to July in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comprises many Grade 2 and 3 events including HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments.

According to a BWF release, the decision was taken in “close consultation and consensus” with the Host Member Associations and Continental Confederations.

The most prominent tournament affected during the period is the Indonesia Open, which is a Super 1000 event.

“The escalation of the Covid-19 pandemic globally has led all parties to confirm the suspension of these tournaments. The health, safety and well being of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains the top priority,” the release stated.

Last week, the BWF froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020.

“BWF will provide more clarity on the unfreezing of rankings once it is deemed safe to resume tournaments.

“The BWF is also reviewing the impacts of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games upon the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system. This review process is expected to take several weeks upon which BWF will make a further announcement,” it further stated.

Cancelled Tournaments

Grade 2 International Tournaments:

Australian Open 2020 (2 - 7 June)

Thailand Open 2020 (9 - 14 June)

Indonesia Open 2020 (16 - 21 June)

Russian Open 2020 (7 - 12 July)



Grade 3, Junior and Para Badminton

Denmark Challenge 2020 (7 - 10 May)

Slovenia International 2020 (13 - 16 May)

Latvia International 2020 (28 - 31 May)

Vietnam International Challenge 2020 (2 - 7 June)

Lithuanian International 2020 (4 - 7 June)

Canada Para Badminton International 2020 (9 - 14 June)

Russian International Junior White Nights 2020 (25 - 28 June)

White Nights 2020 (1 - 5 July)

All England Junior Badminton Championships 2020 (16 - 19 July).