The Australian Cricketers Association has launched an Emergency Assistance Fund of $250,000 to provide interim relief to former and current players, who are waiting for government aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage,” ACA said in a release on its website. “To help bridge the gap for our members who are waiting on government support to be made available to them, we have launched the ACA Emergency Assistance Fund.”

The Coronavirus outbreak, which has taken a big toll on human lives and the global economy, has so far killed 50 people in Australia while infecting nearly 6000.

Kelly Applebee, the ACA’s General Manager Member Programs and Relations, said the fund would help those who are experiencing job loss, increased anxiety, stress and general uncertainty.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve spoken to several members who are doing it tough, and we’ve been trying to help where we can,” she said.

“We’ve worked hard over that time to bring together a framework around the support we can provide, as well as some significant resources. We encourage those members who have felt the impact of the coronavirus and who are still waiting on government support, to get in touch with us as we may be able to help.”