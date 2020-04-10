The Board of Control of Cricket in India has cleared the quarterly dues its centrally-contracted players, an official said on Friday.

The global economy has been hit due to coronavirus, which has claimed over 95,000 lives so far. Major cricket boards like England and Australia have indicated that players may have to take pay cuts with cricketing action suspended since March.

“Despite lockdown being announced from March 24, the BCCI was ready for any kind of eventuality. The board clears quarterly installments of central contract payments to its players,” a board official told PTI.

“Plus the match fees of all those who played for India and India A during this period, all these dues were cleared at the end of the financial year,” he added.

The announcement of central contracts has been postponed in Australia, while England skipper Joe Root has applied for furlough along with his Yorkshire teammates. Under the furlough scheme, the British government pays 80% of wages – up to 2,500 pounds – per month.

A BCCI official said that the board’s financial stability helps in testing times.

“One cricket board has put its players on furlough (government assistance scheme). There are talks about pay cuts everywhere. But I believe BCCI is capable of taking good care of its players as it has been all these years. Neither our international nor our domestic cricketers will suffer,” the official said.

He, however, agreed that having the IPL later this year is a necessity considering the amount of financial loss that all stakeholders will have to bear if the event does not go ahead. Also, another issue to deal with for the BCCI would be domestic cricket scheduling. Having the tournament in October and November might mean that the domestic cricket calendar will have to be shifted further.