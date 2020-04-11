Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said his whirlwind knock against New Zealand is still fresh in his mind after 31 years, the day when “everything clicked for him”.

It was in December, 1988 at Vadodara when Azharuddin blasted the New Zealand bowling attack for a 62-ball 100 during the fourth One-Day International during New Zealand’s tour of India, which was the fastest hundred in ODI cricket back then.

After New Zealand set a target of 278/3, India chased down the score with 17 balls remaining and won by two wickets after Azharuddin’s ton.

The victory was significant in India’s ODI history but is not much talked about or feted. The footage of that game is not available even though the match was aired live on Doordarshan. During India’s chase, the transmission link was lost and Azharuddin’s stellar knock, a first of its kind during those days could not be watched on TV by the fans.

“It was at the Moti Bagh Palace ground,” Azharuddin told PTI.

“A lovely open ground where there would be shamianas for the spectators. I think I had hit three or four sixes (three), two of which landed outside the ground and one hit the tree. That day, it seemed I could do no wrong and I didn’t realise that I had completed hundred in 60-odd balls,” Azharuddin recollected.

Indian bowlers gave away too many runs in that game in absence of premier bowler Kapil Dev as Sanjeev Sharma was hit for 74 in 10 overs while Rashid Patel (58 in 10 overs) and Chetan Sharma (54 in 10 overs) were also expensive in terms of economy rate during those days.

“Chasing 279 was like 340 in these days. The best part was I batted at number six in that game. I don’t remember now but I came in when either Dilip bhai (Vengsarkar) or Sanjay got out. But Ajay (Sharma) gave me good support as we had 100-plus stand in quick time.

“I remember I got stuck into one of their two off-spinners (Chris Kuggeliejn, other one was John Bracewell). Hit him for some massive sixes. I also hit some good boundaries against Ewen Chatfield and Sneeden. I think (Richard) Hadlee didn’t play that game,” the 49-year-old said.

“I have had some great ODI performances but yes, this one will be among the best if not the best. You have to check the record books but this was one of our highest chases if not the highest run chase back then. I am not sure but it must be somewhere close,” Azharuddin added.