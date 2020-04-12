On April 12, 2004, Brian Lara took his position back at the top of the pile. The left-hander from the West Indies had held the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket after he had scored 375 in 1994 but then Australia’s Matthew Hayden claimed the top spot with a blistering 380 off just 437 balls against Zimbabwe in 2003.
Now, Lara wanted to get his record back and once he set his mind to something, he was well nigh unstoppable.
Highest individual knocks in Test cricket
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Ground
|Match Start Date
|BC Lara
|400*
|778
|582
|43
|4
|St John's
|10 Apr 2004
|ML Hayden
|380
|622
|437
|38
|11
|Perth
|9 Oct 2003
|BC Lara
|375
|766
|538
|45
|0
|St John's
|16 Apr 1994
|DPMD Jayawardene
|374
|752
|572
|43
|1
|Colombo (SSC)
|27 Jul 2006
|GS Sobers
|365*
|614
|-
|38
|0
|Kingston
|26 Feb 1958
|L Hutton
|364
|797
|847
|35
|0
|The Oval
|20 Aug 1938
|ST Jayasuriya
|340
|799
|578
|36
|2
|Colombo (RPS)
|2 Aug 1997
|Hanif Mohammad
|337
|970
|-
|24
|0
|Bridgetown
|17 Jan 1958
|WR Hammond
|336*
|318
|-
|34
|10
|Auckland
|31 Mar 1933
|DA Warner
|335*
|554
|418
|39
|1
|Adelaide
|29 Nov 2019
Lara’s 400 came at St Johns, the same venue in Antigua where he had first gone past Garry Sobers’ long-standing mark of 365 not out and both these knocks came against England.
With West Indies 0-3 down in the series, Lara decided to make the most of his time in the middle. His knock helped his team reach 751 in their first innings but England batted well enough to manage to draw the Test.
The innings won’t be remembered as an all-time classic but it sure raised the bar for modern batsmen.