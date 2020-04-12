Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Kapil Dev’s criticism of his proposal for an Indo-Pak series as part of Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.

On Wednesday, Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match One-day International series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for victims of the pandemic in both countries.

Dev, however, slammed Akhtar’s idea, saying “India doesn’t need the money” and that it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

“I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say,” Akhtar told Aaj Tak.

“Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues. The global audience would be hooked onto the match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon,” he added.

Akhtar said he was thinking about the larger picture. “I respect Kapil bhai a lot,” Akhtar said. “He is a great human being and is our senior. He is a very caring person who takes care of his guests.

“I have been looked after very well in India. If I think of a country where I have received the most amount of love after Pakistan, it is definitely India. But I talk about a larger picture.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 1,00,000 people globally, forcing countries to lockdown borders and shut all sporting activities.