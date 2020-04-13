India opener Smriti Mandhana said that she is fighting to keep fit during the nationwide lockdown, which was announced at the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Mandhana was last seen during the T20 World Cup final, where India were routed by an inspired Australian side in Melbourne. The 23-year-old had a below-par tournament by her lofty standards and has been fighting to keep herself fit as sporting activity across the world came to a grinding halt.

The Sangi-born batter, in a video posted on BCCI.TV said that she was helping her mum in the kitchen, indulging in family bonding sessions, playing with her brother Shravan and sleeping well.

Mandhana also revealed that she has been following the fitness drills that were handed out to her before the lockdown. She aims to get at least ten hours of sleep every single day.

Watch Smriti Mandhana talk about her everyday routine here: