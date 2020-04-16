Selecting an all-time XI for any team, in any sport, under any criteria, is an exercise fraught with pitfalls but (or perhaps because of that very fact) it is also interesting. There is rarely going to be agreement among fans, players or experts of the game in arriving at the best set of players when you navigate different eras and it becomes especially tough in a sport like cricket that has evolved so much with time. Playing conditions, and even the volume of cricket, is so vastly different from decade to decade but at the same time, it adds flavour to an exercise of determining the best of the best.

Here, we will go about determining an all-time India XI for Tests to be played away from home. It is a subjective exercise of course, but one that will try to use statistics to back the selections.

First up, let’s take a look at the chart-toppers over the years in the three departments: batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders.

India's top 10 run-scorers in away Tests Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar 106 (176) 8705 248* 54.74 29 36 R Dravid 93 (164) 7667 270 53.61 21 36 SM Gavaskar 60 (106) 5055 221 52.11 18 22 VVS Laxman 77 (134) 5014 178 42.49 9 32 SC Ganguly 63 (104) 4032 147 41.56 8 22 V Sehwag 51 (89) 3847 309 44.73 10 12 V Kohli 47 (85) 3682 200 44.36 14 12 DB Vengsarkar 62 (105) 3143 157 32.73 4 20 M Amarnath 37 (63) 3008 138 51.86 9 17 M Azharuddin 53 (81) 2803 192 36.40 9 10

India's top 10 wicket-takers in away Tests Player Mat (Inns) Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5WI A Kumble 69 (121) 269 8/141 35.85 2.88 74.5 10 N Kapil Dev 66 (108) 215 8/85 32.85 2.72 72.2 12 Z Khan 54 (95) 207 7/87 31.47 3.40 55.4 8 I Sharma 60 (106) 199 7/74 32.88 3.32 59.3 9 Harbhajan Singh 48 (87) 152 7/120 38.90 3.06 76.2 7 BS Bedi 37 (64) 129 6/127 33.72 2.37 85.0 6 J Srinath 35 (64) 128 6/76 33.76 2.85 70.8 5 Mohammed Shami 33 (62) 118 6/56 30.66 3.46 53.0 3 R Ashwin 28 (62) 111 7/83 31.44 2.97 63.3 6 BS Chandrasekhar 26 (42) 100 6/38 32.66 2.89 67.7 8

Best IND all-rounders in away Tests (avg. diff) Player Mat Runs Bat Av 100 Wkts Bowl Av Ave Diff M Prabhakar 23 1039 35.82 0 73 39.15 -3.32 R Ashwin 28 1113 27.14 2 111 31.44 -4.29 N Kapil Dev 66 2438 26.21 3 215 32.85 -6.64 RJ Shastri 42 2101 34.44 7 78 42.85 -8.41 Harbhajan Singh 48 1177 18.1 0 152 38.9 -20.79 A Kumble 69 1166 14.75 1 269 35.85 -21.09 Criteria: At least 1000 runs and 50 wickets

Automatic picks

From the sheer weight of numbers in the above three tables, it is easy to fill up certain spots in an all-time India XI for a Test match away from home comforts. The top three run-scorers are a shoe-in for most all-time XIs for India (and perhaps even around the world), and it is no surprise they have great records away from home. Among the bowlers, the top three are once again automatic selections with Kapil Dev taking the spot of the all-rounder for being the only Indian with more than 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in away Tests. Manoj Prabhakar and Ravichandran Ashwin might have better average difference than Kapil in the table above, but without any offence to them, there is no argument whatsoever as to who is the greatest all-rounder India has ever produced.

In essence, there is not much sense in talking about the merits of the following six names featuring in the final selection.

First-choice batsmen: Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

First-choice bowlers: Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan

First-choice all-rounder: Kapil Dev

Against best of the best

In the next step to determine the XI, we proceed to see the best Indian performers against the best sides of all time.

It is widely accepted that three Test teams have the strongest claims to be considered the greatest of all time. Sir Don Bradman’s Australia of the 1930s and 40s, the invincible West Indies side of the 1980s and Steve Waugh’s Australia either side of the turn of the century. These sides, according to a 2011 study in ESPNCricinfo, each have a strong claim to be the most dominant side the world has ever seen, not just for the talent they possessed but for registering wins with sensational consistency.

As an extension, any debate of the best Test cricketers should ideally take into consideration how players / teams performed against these behemoths of the game. To be the best, you have to be as good as the greatest of your peers. It, therefore, made for an interesting read to see how Indian batsmen and bowlers performed in the backyard of these all-time great teams.

Here’s a look at India’s leading performers (in terms of batting average and wickets taken) against the three best Test teams of all time: Australia (Jan 1930 - Nov 1952), West Indies (Feb 1981-Dec 1989), Australia (Oct 1999-Nov 2007).

India's best batsmen in Aus (1930-'52) Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 VS Hazare 5 (10) 429 145 47.66 35.98 2 1 DG Phadkar 4 (8) 314 123 52.33 41.04 1 3 MH Mankad 5 (10) 306 116 30.6 39.74 2 0

India's best bowlers in Aus (1930-'52) Player Mat (Inns) Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR L Amarnath 5 (6) 13 4/78 28.15 2.17 77.5 MH Mankad 5 (6) 12 4/135 52.5 2.71 116 DG Phadkar 4 (5) 8 3/14 31.75 3.22 59

The above tables are interesting for a couple of reasons. Dattu Phadkar and Vinoo Mankad could have made legitimate claims for the all-rounder spot in the all-time away XI based on how competitive they were in an era when India were anything but. In fact, in terms of the difference between batting and bowling averages, Phadkar (batting ave: 52.33, bowling ave: 31.75) is the second best in the world from that era when it comes to matches played in Australia, behind only West Indies’ Gerry Gomez.

However, the presence of a certain Kapil Dev means that spot is already taken.

India's best batsmen in WI (1981-'89) Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave 100 50 M Amarnath 5 (9) 598 117 66.44 2 4 RJ Shastri 9 (15) 406 107 33.83 2 0 DB Vengsarkar 9 (15) 389 94 25.93 0 3

India's best bowlers in WI (1981-'89) Player Mat (Inns) Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5 N Kapil Dev 9 (13) 35 6/84 23.11 2.69 51.5 2 RJ Shastri 9 (12) 17 4/43 47.70 2.69 106.1 0 Arshad Ayub 4 (6) 14 5/104 32.21 2.62 73.6 2

The above batting table is why, at the end of this report, you will see Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath feature in the final XI. The tales of his courage against the most fearsome bowling attack in their own backyard is the stuff of cricketing legends. Many will remember 1983 as the year Amarnath won man of the match awards in the semi-final and final of the World Cup, leading India to the path-breaking title. But did you know that he registered 1000 Test runs that year as early as May? Five hundred and ninety of those runs came in one series against the likes of Roberts, Marshall, Holding and Garner in their own backyard, where he played the hook shot to great effect and made a name for himself. India did not win a Test but Jimmy was deservingly named player of the series. Amarnath also scored three centuries and three fifties in his ten innings against a rampant Imran Khan’s Pakistan earlier in that season.

Among the bowlers, no one from around the world came close to Kapil Dev’s tally of 35 wickets in that era, with Ian Botham placed second in the wicket-takers list at 26. The Indian’s strike rate of 51.5 is second best only to Imran Khan (among those who took more than 10 wickets in WI during that era). India’s bowling line-up did not have the greatest resources otherwise, however, with Ravi Shastri coming in second behind Kapil.

India's best batsmen in Aus (1999-2007) Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 VVS Laxman 7 (13) 715 178 59.58 55.59 3 1 R Dravid 7 (14) 712 233 64.72 45.32 1 3 SR Tendulkar 7 (13) 661 241* 60.09 55.96 2 3

India's best batsmen in Aus (1999-2007) Player Mat (Inns) Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5-WI (10-WM) A Kumble 6 (11) 29 8/141 40.00 3.29 72.9 3 (1) AB Agarkar 7 (13) 27 6/41 35.07 3.60 58.4 1 (0) J Srinath 3 (5) 10 4/130 46.10 3.65 75.6 0 (0)

Next up, the Australian side from 1999 to 2007. This was an era where India were consistently real challengers to Australia home or away and that is reflected in the fact among the best six batsmen Down Under (runs scored), four are Indians with only Brian Lara and Michael Vaughan not from the sub-continent. VVS Laxman made a name for himself by being a constant thorn in the Australian side, home and away and it is no surprise to see him top of the table.

Among the bowlers too, two Indians top the charts for most wickets Down Under in this era among all teams, not just for India. Kumble and Ajit Agarkar both have been part of memorable wins in Australia and they took more wickets than anyone else in the world in this period in Australia.

The remaining spots

We are now left with some tough choices in filling up the remaining five spots.

First up, the opening partner for Gavaskar.

India openers with best avg in away Tests Player Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 SM Gavaskar 100 4869 221 52.92 18 20 G Gambhir 42 1797 167 46.07 4 10 V Sehwag 83 3628 309 45.35 9 12 RJ Shastri 23 1004 206 43.65 4 2 Criteria: Min 1,000 runs scored

This really comes down to two names: Gautam Gambhir or Virender Sehwag, two men who have given India plenty of solid platforms in their time as openers together. Gambhir, at his best, has the temperament of a Test opener as his numbers show but with the technically impeccable Gavaskar at one, Sehwag gets the nod for his explosive style that, in many ways, redefined India’s approach to Test cricket under Sourav Ganguly.

Moving on to complete the middle order, and this is where the toughest decision comes up. Based on the above tables, we invite Amarnath into the XI, albeit not at the position where he made a bulk of his best away runs. With Dravid at No 3 and Tendulkar at No 4, Amarnath moves to the lower-middle order. We are certain he can adapt to that challenge or we always have the option of moving the quintessential team-man Dravid a few places down.

IND batsmen (3 to 6) with best avg in away Test Player Inns Runs Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar 172 8588 55.40 29 36 R Dravid 143 6750 53.57 17 33 M Amarnath 59 2836 52.51 9 15 V Kohli 84 3671 44.76 14 12 AM Rahane 66 2592 43.93 6 15 VVS Laxman 114 4366 42.38 8 28

But what of Dilip Vengsarkar, the only non-English cricketer to hit three Test hundreds at Lord’s Surely, however, Laxman cannot be left out? But then, there is a certain Virat Kohli who warrants a selection based on his sheer volume of runs (and centuries) away from home. Each of these three names can be selected in the XI on their merits, but Kohli gets the nod as a modern-day great who has enjoyed a phenomenal record in Australia and and the way he bounced back from the horror England tour in 2014 to top score in 2018.

Next selection is that of the wicketkeeper-batsman. This might not be a debate if one is selecting an all-time India XI but given MS Dhoni’s not-so-flattering record away from home, his selection will have to be confirmed after we look at a few other names in contention. Only three Indian WK-batsmen have scored more than 1,000 Test away runs. While Rishabh Pant got off to a fantastic start in that aspect, by scoring centuries in England and Australia on his first tours, his career has hit a roadblock since.

Top-scoring Indian WK-batsmen in away Tests Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave 100 50 MS Dhoni 48 (83) 2496 148 32.84 1 18 FM Engineer 20 (39) 1209 89 32.67 0 8 SMH Kirmani 40 (58) 1109 78 21.74 0 5 KS More 28 (39) 901 73 29.06 0 7 RR Pant 11 (20) 630 159* 33.15 2 0

The selection comes down to Dhoni, Farokh Engineer and Syed Kirmani; all three of them are top ‘keepers at their best but Dhoni’s batting record gets him the nod.

Best avg. for Indian WK-batsmen in away Tests Player Mat (Inns) Runs HS Ave 100 50 MS Dhoni 48 (83) 2496 148 32.84 1 18 FM Engineer 20 (39) 1209 89 32.67 0 8 SMH Kirmani 40 (58) 1109 78 21.74 0 5 Criteria: Min 1,000 runs scored

And finally, to complete the bowling unit. Since we are looking to select a XI for a Test away from home, here’s where we give ourselves the leeway to pick a 12th man, to have the option between choosing the second spinner for subcontinent conditions or a pace-heavy bowling attack for ‘SENA’ conditions.

Best avg for IND bowlers in away Tests Player Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5WI JJ Bumrah 28 68 6/27 20.33 2.69 45.3 5 IK Pathan 28 73 7/59 25.57 3.45 44.4 7 SP Gupte 25 65 7/162 28.52 2.30 74.4 6 Mohammed Shami 62 118 6/56 30.66 3.46 53.0 3 R Ashwin 49 111 7/83 31.44 2.97 63.3 6 Criteria: Min 50 away Test wickets

The second spinner spot is also a tricky call with Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin and BS Chandrasekhar registering good cases for their selection but the choice here has to be Bishen Singh Bedi for his sheer consistency and control; to have the ability to shine even in unhelpful conditions. He had a big heart and his record in Australia (35 wickets at 27.51), New Zealand (20 wickets at 24.65) and the West Indies (33 wickets at 33.69) are solid indicators of his class.

With Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan already in the final list, the third pacer slot goes to the bowler (with at least 50 away Test wickets) who features in the top three of players with the best average AND best strike rate: Jasprit Bumrah. The other name at the top of those lists is Irfan Pathan, who would be a useful addition to the squad, but for the sheer impact he has had in his short Test career so far, Bumrah gets the nod. It is remarkable that he has picked up a five-for in every single country he has played Test cricket so far, to go with a hat-trick in West Indies where he was near unplayable. He still needs to add longevity and consistency to his career, but fitness permitting, no one can bet against Bumrah finishing as one of the greatest pacers India has ever produced.

And, voila, we have arrived at a squad that could, perhaps, give the best ever teams a run for the money in their backyard.

India's all-time best XI for an away Test Role Player Openers Sunil Gavaskar Virender Sehwag Middle order Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Mohinder Amarnath All-rounder Kapil Dev Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni Bowlers Zaheer Khan Anil Kumble 11th and 12th members (condition-based) Jasprit Bumrah Bishen Singh Bedi

Agree with our selections? Who will captain this side?