All training camps at Sports Authority of India centres across the country will remain suspended till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the ongoing national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“All SAI camps were postponed till April 14 because of the ongoing lockdown. We thought of taking a decision on the way forward after April 14. But since the lockdown is extended, the camps will remained suspended till May 3,” a SAI source told PTI on Tuesday after PM Modi’s address.

However, athletes such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, currently at NIS Patiala, will be allowed to stay at SAI hostels. Chopra has been in Patiala ever since returning from Turkey from a training stint last month.

“The athletes who are there in SAI Bengaluru and Patiala will continue to remain there,” the source said.

In addition, Hockey India has also postponed the remaining annual categories of the 2020 Hockey India National Championships.