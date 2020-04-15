Former India batsman VVS Laxman responded to Michael Clarke’s recent claim that Australian cricketers “sucked up” to Virat Kohli and Co for protecting their Indian Premier League contracts, saying just being nice to someone doesn’t guarantee a spot in the T20 tournament.

Clarke, a former Australian captain, raised several eyebrows after he claimed that there was a phase when Australian cricketers were so keen on protecting their IPL deals that they felt “scared” of sledging India skipper Kohli and his teammates and instead “sucked up” to them.

“Just by being nice to someone doesn’t get you a place in IPL,” Laxman, who also mentors IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, told Star Sports.

“Any franchise will look at the player’s caliber and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL.”

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said as a mentor when he is on the auction table, those players are looked at who do exceptionally well for their country.

“If you’re friendly with any Indian player it doesn’t mean that you are getting IPL contract. As a mentor, I’m on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. Friendship with any Indian player doesn’t ensure entry into the IPL,” said Laxman, who has 8,781 Test runs to his name.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth also shot back at Clarke, terming his comments as “ridiculous”.

Srikkanth, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, said matches are not won by sledging.

“You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie’s loss is a loss, his statement was ridiculous I would say,” the said 60-year-old. Srikkanth, himself an aggressive player, said that sledging cannot help in any way.

“If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging. You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets. Sledging cannot help in any way according to my opinion,” he said.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine had earlier hit back at Clarke, saying his team avoided provoking “any fight” with Kohli as part of its strategy to keep the Indian captain’s bat quiet, not a ploy to save IPL contracts.