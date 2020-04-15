Amanpreet Singh, Meghana Sajjanar and Manu Bhaker were among the Indian shooters who impressed in the first-of-its-kind International Online Shooting Championship held on Wednesday.

A total of 50 shooters from seven different countries participated from home with electronic targets set up.

In the 10m air rifle event, Austria’s Martin Strempfl finished at the top with 632.5, Sajjanar was second with 630.5 while Etienne Germond of France was placed third with 629.4. India’s world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar secured a fourth-place finish with 627.8.

In the 10m air pistol competition, Amanpreet shot 576 to finish at the top with Ashish Dabbas at second place with 575.

Bhaker, who has already secured a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics alongside Panwar, was third with a score of 572. Hungary’s Veronika Major finished fourth with 569.

Hungarian shooter Peter Sidi and India’s Joydeep Karmakar were on commentary while several prominent Indian and international coaches joined in through video chats.

The competitors logged in through Zoom app from their respective locations and shot using their Electronic Shooting Targets. The competition was live streamed on the internet.

The innovative event is an initiative of former India shooter Shimon Sharif to help the athletes “get a feel of competition” during the coronavirus-forced lockdown in many countries.

(With PTI inputs)