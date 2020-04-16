India international Kedar Jadhav has said that Sachin Tendulkar is his idol but mentor MS Dhoni is his favourite cricketer, reported PTI.

The unorthodox all-rounder said that he could play as many matches for India only because of the support he received from the former captain.

“Growing up Sachin (Tendulkar) was my idol like every aspiring cricketer. I regret I could not play with him. But when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be Dhoni,” Kedar said on Thursday during Chennai Super Kings’s Instagram live chat.

“When I met Mahi bhai I thought he is India’s captain and he would be very strict. After meeting him, I don’t see any other image when it comes to favourite cricketer,” added.

Jadhav has made 1389 runs with two hundreds and six fifties for India since making his ODI debut in 2014.

“I could have played 8-10 ODIs but Mahi bhai supported me and he had a calming effect on me. When I see him I get confidence and if you get that from your captain, it helps a lot,” he said.

He was also asked about his unusual side-arm bowling action.

“I tried it at the nets. That time Anil (Kumble) bhai was the coach and he said no it’s legal. Then in the 1st ODI, I got Jimmy Neesham out (caught and bowled). That was my first wicket and then Mahi bhai gave me the confidence that I can bowl. I had not bowled much in domestic cricket also. But it was because of him that I got confidence,” he said.