The fourth edition of the Laver Cup, an exhibition tournament on the ATP Tour, has been postponed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organisers said the move was prompted by changes to the international tennis calendar, which created a scheduling conflict with other major international tennis events.

The event, which was to be held after the US Open in Boston, will now be held in September in 2021 at TD Garden in Boston.

The original dates were September 25-27 this year, which were set to clash with the rescheduled French Open, which was moved from May to September. Players and rival tournaments were critical of the French federation’s unilateral move.

“Since the French Open’s March 17 rescheduling announcement, Laver Cup organisers have been closely monitoring the situation with their partners – Tennis Australia and the USTA – as well as the ATP. Ultimately though, the international tennis schedule precluded the ability of the organisers to stage the event and therefore there was no reason to delay the inevitable decision,” Laver Cup said in a statement.

Laver Cup Boston 2020 moved to 2021. Will be held September 24-26, 2021

The three-day exhibition event was founded by Roger Federer’s management company Team8 and has become one of the big-ticket tennis events on the calendar over the last three years.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” Federer was quoted as saying.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021,” the 20-time Major winner added.