Indian cyclist Maxwell Trevor, an 11-time national champion between 1980 and 1990, has taken up the initiative to feed migrant labourers, who have been stranded on the streets of Hyderabad.

As hundreds of labourers have been left with no roof under their heads, a lot of them have taken to living at the railway station for shelter. Maxwell decided to help them out and serve them two meals per day.

Having obtained permission from the district office, he served food to labourers in the camps in Secunderabad. There was little room for social distancing.

“It’s hard to expect one to observe social distancing when one’s hungry,” he told Amar Ujala.

However, after explaining the importance of keeping a distance from one another the labourers now queue up to receive the food.

After serving food only in select areas, Maxwell has now expanded his operation to Taranak, Hubciguda, Mettaguda, Sitaphalmandi, Lallaguda, Lalpet and its surrounding areas of Secunderabad.

Maxwell participated in the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games but wasn’t able to represent India at the Olympics.