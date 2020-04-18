Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians’ star Rohit Sharma were on Saturday jointly declared as the best captains of Indian Premier League by a jury comprising 20 former cricketers.

Dhoni has been the captain of CSK side which has qualified for playoffs in all 10 seasons that they have been part of the league while winning three titles. Rohit, on the other hand, became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013, and has so far led them to four triumphs; the most in the history of the tournament.

Watch the IPL’s crazy start: When Brendon McCullum’s 158* for KKR changed the course of the game

South Africa star AB De Villiers was chosen as the greatest of all time in the batsmen category, while veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga took away the title in bowling.

Australia’s Shane Watson, currently part of the CSK set up, won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches.

The list was picked by Star Sports’ expert jury, comprising 50 members, among which were 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, statisticians and analysts, on a show titled Cricket Connected.

The 13th edition of IPL stands suspended until further notice by the BCCI owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)