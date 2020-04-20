Former England all-rounder picked Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga as the greatest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League. Pietersen chose the Sri Lankan veteran due to his consistency ahead of Dale Steyn, Ashish Nehra, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

The highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 170 wickets in 122 matches, Malinga has been one of those bowlers who changed the perception of T20 cricket and became one of the early heroes in a batsman-dominated format.

Despite overcoming a string of fitness issues, Malinga has been able to deliver pinpoint toe-crushers coupled with skillful variations over the last 12 years of the IPL that made him one of the most threatening bowlers to face at any stage of the game. In fact, it was Malinga’s last over that gave Mumbai Indians their fourth title with a one-run, last-ball win in 2019.

“I’m going with Lasith,” Pietersen said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“You look at the numbers he has served up and the way he has consistently used that yorker, that makes everyone talk about it. Malinga is my guy. I would go with Narine, but he has bowled on wickets which helped turn. Also, he has been questioned on a few occasions for this suspect bowling action, so I am afraid to say that I am going with Malinga.”