The sports ministry is looking to convince the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to allow elite sportspersons still in lockdown in Sports Authority of India centres to start training, the Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The sports ministry had been getting numerous requests from the Athletics Federation of India to restart training for at least those athletes who are stuck at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, and SAI Bengaluru. Even the National Rifle Association of India and Weightlifting Federation have put forward similar requests, the report said.

Around 100 sportspersons including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sprinter Hima Das have been in lockdown in Patiala while the hockey teams are staying put in SAI, Bengaluru. While these athletes have been trying to stay fit by doing basic training in their hostels, they have not been allowed to train on the field.

AFI has been the first federation to put up a formal request for training and had said that only five athletes will be allowed to train at a time.

The NRAI is exploring the possibility of housing the elite shooters and coaches somewhere near the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad or the residential facilities of Manav Rachna University to begin training again.

However, the final decision is likely to rest with the home ministry.