Former Bangladesh owner and manager of women’s team Javed Omar has come under International Cricket Council’s scanner for suspicious activities and will not be allowed to be part of any future ICC events, cricbuzz.com reported.

“Yes we’ve been informed by the ICC to not include him in any future event. To be honest, it is quite disappointing,” a top BCB official was quoted as saying on conditions of anonymity.

Omar, who played 40 Test and 59 ODI’s during his career, was Bangladesh’s team manager for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year. It is alleged that he passed on team information, which is considered a breach of ICC’s anti-corruption protocol.