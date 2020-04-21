Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray were involved in a hilarious Instagram Live session on Monday and tennis fans across the world couldn’t get enough of it.

Nadal hosted the chat but struggled to add his guests since it was the first time he was doing an Instagram Live. This prompted his great rivals to pull his leg and that led to some hilarious moments.

Epic banter: Watch the best moments of the Nadal-Federer Instagram live chat

The three tennis legends also spoke about what they have been up to during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus. Nadal said that he has been busy maintaining his fitness, Federer informed that he had been working on his injured knee, while Murray said he has been busy looking after his kids.

Fans were thoroughly entertained by the conversation and it went on to become the top-ranked trend on social media on Monday evening.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Nobody:



Nadal trying to add Federer to Instagram Live:



Indian Parents using their phones: pic.twitter.com/J6o5rhLAY8 — Adithya Nayak (@beltmankeloPG13) April 21, 2020

it’s 6am and i can’t stop thinking about the power of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal who, by performing a simple act such as an instagram live for a couple of minutes, were able to bring genuine joy to more than 50k people despite the situation we’re living in right now. https://t.co/qBXboLIkav — isadora (@inspiredbyrafa) April 21, 2020

A thread of the best moment of Nadal’s live.



Rafa tells Roger that the last time he held his racket was in Indian Wells. pic.twitter.com/Yb67klby0y — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 20, 2020

who’s in love with rafa nadal? pic.twitter.com/8x3yuIp2i4 — nareh 💫🦋 (@1_Last_Thought) April 20, 2020

Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray ribbing each other about late night, mid-tournament, PES matches on the playstation when they were younger, while Ronaldo (El Fenomeno) hangs out in the comments.



Surreal pic.twitter.com/gtHr1CnIC9 — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) April 20, 2020

When rivals become friends... And then try to get together for an Instagram live.



A priceless moment between Nadal & Federer. pic.twitter.com/tyHPFydra2 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) April 20, 2020

Murray: Enjoy your late nights whilst you don’t have kids



Nadal (smiling): I hope to be in your situation in a not very long period of time...



Murray: Well now is a good time because we’re at home with the family all the time...



Nadal: You never know, you never know!



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EN1optYXgA — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) April 20, 2020

I'm so glad Nadal did this live video with Rog. I don't remember the last time I smiled SO WIDE.💚💚 — TeJaL (@Federista93) April 20, 2020

Not gonna lie, I could watch Nadal try to work Instagram all day every day. This is wonderfully endearing. — Ash Marshall (@AMarshallSport) April 20, 2020