Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he may try his hand at commentary someday but wouldn’t consider it as a full-time profession, opting rather for a coaching career once he fully retires from cricket.

Yuvraj, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in June last year, has so far been plying his trade in leagues abroad such as Global T20 League (Canada) and T10 League (Abu Dhabi). But despite expressing his liking towards coaching, the 37-year-old said he would only take a call after fully retiring from cricket.

Also Read - Pause, rewind, play: The epic 2002 Natwest Trophy final

“I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary,” Yuvraj said during a Instagram live session with his former India colleague Mohammad Kaif.

“I don’t think commentary will be my full-time job. But I understand I have not even retired for even a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years of cricket, right now I am looking to take a break. But I will take a call on what I want to do after a few years into my retirement,” he added.

Responding to former teammate Kaif on whether he enjoys cricket commentary, Yuvraj said he would be only up for the job during International Cricket Council events.

“It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will,” he said. “I want to do ICC events - T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time. I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it.”

Watch the full chat here: