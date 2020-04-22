Gautam Gambhir has said that Anil Kumble is the best captain he played under in the Indian cricket team. The former opener, speaking to Star Sports, said that Kumble would have “broken a lot of records” had he got the opportunity to lead the Indian team for longer.

During his 13 years in international cricket, Gambhir played for India under a number of captains. He started his career at the biggest stage with Sourav Ganguly at the helm, before playing under Rahul Dravid, Kumble, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and finally Virat Kohli.

According to Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2018, it was Kumble who was most impressive as captain. “Yes, MS Dhoni in terms of records is right up there but yes, for me the best captain I’ve played under is Kumble,” he said.

“Sourav has done really well. One captain that I would have definitely wanted to captain India for a long time is Kumble. I played six Test matches under him probably; he didn’t captain India for that long. Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records,” added Gambhir, who has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles.

Kumble got India’s captaincy in the latter half of his career. He took over from Dravid in Tests in 2007, with a young Dhoni leading India in One-Day Internationals and T20Is. The legendary leg-spinner was a captain in 14 Tests, with India winning three of those matches, drawing five and losing six.