Indian men’s hockey team was already in good shape and will now strive to become an even better side, striker Simranjeet Singh said on Wednesday, promising to utilise the time in hand due to postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Simranjeet said the eight-time champions have got more time to analyse their game.

“It’s disappointing that the Olympics have been postponed to next year. We have been in fantastic rhythm since last year and the team was building up well for the Olympics. But, the well-being of the people is more important than anything else and the best decision has been taken,” he said.

“We should certainly utilise the next year to become an even better side. We will ensure that we work harder and produce great results on the field.”

Members of the Indian men’s hockey team are stuck at the SAI centre in Bengaluru due to the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“I miss home and it would have been great to stay with family during this time, but then I wouldn’t have been able to use the facilities here,” said Simranjeet.

“It surely is a tough time for all of us. We have to stay positive and hope that the situation resolves soon. I have been mostly watching a lot of videos from our previous matches.

“It has given me a chance to patiently go through the footage and note down key aspects that I need to work on, once we can get back on the pitch,” said the 23-year-old forward from Punjab.

With outdoor training not possible during the lockdown, Simranjeet said his focus is on maintaining his fitness.

“It’s wonderful to be staying at the SAI campus at the moment. We are given fitness schedules by our scientific advisor Robin Arkell and all of us carry out exercises in our rooms.

“Maintaining fitness is the key for any sportsperson and therefore we put a lot of emphasis on it,” he said.