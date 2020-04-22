Soon after after Roger Federer floated around a suggestion of merging the men’s and women’s tennis tours on Wednesday because the sport needed a united front to combat the repercussions of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, a score of current and former players backed his idea.

The 38-year-old said in a series of tweets that WTA and ATP, the two governing bodies for women’s and men’s tennis respectively, should come together for running the sport. One of the points he raised was that it can be confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories.

His suggestion was met with a resounding yes from players such as Billie Jean King, who founded the WTA in 1973 to oppose the rampant gender discrimination, as well as Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza to name a few.

Wheelchair tennis great Dylan Alcott said that even his discipline should be part of the united front.

Th Swiss superstar who is on the ATP Council along with fellow top players Nadal and Novak Djokovic, added that this move should have happened a long time ago.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from tennis players.

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis.



The WTA on its own was always Plan B.



I’m glad we are on the same page.



Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice https://t.co/FHbQHLiY6v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

You are not the only one 😊 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 22, 2020

Yes, would be a good idea https://t.co/Xu9AXLFX7z — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) April 22, 2020

You are not the only one. The time has come. https://t.co/978Ff9YFwB — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) April 22, 2020