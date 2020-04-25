Former India player Yuvraj Singh has said professional cricket should resume only when the coronavirus is “completely eradicated” and that players’ health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game.

Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game in empty stadiums, without fans.

“My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus,” Singh said during the The Doosra podcast on BBC.

“It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95% because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to go onto the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms,” he added.

The 2011 World Cup-winner feels a player already has to deal with intense pressure while on the field and the thought of the virus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game.

“Already as a player, when you are representing your country, you are under a lot of pressure. You don’t want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing,” Singh said.

“Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating. You are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and suddenly you don’t want to have it. You don’t want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball. That’s my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss this,” he added.