Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh, on Saturday, was flown from Imphal to Delhi by an air ambulance service for his liver cancer treatment.

At a time when no airline is in operational due to the coronavirus lockdown, the airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the Padma awardee.

Ajay Singh, chairman of SpiceJet and president, Boxing Federation of India, said: “I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi flew from Imphal. The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by Ajay Singh, who is also the president of BFI.

The 41-year-old reached the capital in the evening on Saturday and was taken to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport. BFI said that they will be keeping a close watch on the Dingko’s treatment and progress.