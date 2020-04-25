Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that former captain Gautam Gambhir and pace legend Wasim Akram had a “big influence” on him during his early years at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yadav said that Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, gave him confidence by assuring him of a place in the team.

“Gauti bhai had a huge influence on me from the start of my stint at KKR,” Yadav was quoted as saying by the franchise’s website. “He spoke to me a lot. Not only during the time he was at KKR, but even after that, over these last two years.”

Yadav added: “He [Gambhir] always kept me motivated. When you get that kind of confidence from your captain, it becomes a huge plus point for any player. It helps you remain confident, and that translates into good performances.”

The 25-year-old said former Pakistan captain Akram helped adjust to the mental aspect of the game.

“Wasim sir used to like me a lot too,” Yadav said. “He didn’t speak much about bowling, but he prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game. He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways, and taught me how to react when batsmen put you under pressure.”

“When he was at KKR, I used to sit with him and pick his brain a lot. I used to sit next to him in the dugout during matches and ask questions about real-time situations.”

Yadav revealed that he used to ask Akram about match situations and what the left-armer would have done.

“He would test me by asking me what my approach would have been. So apart from Gauti bhai, he was someone who had a big influence on me during those early years. He also has a very good sense of humour, so it was great having him around,” said Yadav.