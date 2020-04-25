India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday batted for an Indian Premier League behind closed doors owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remarks on TV show Koffee With Karan, which created a furore.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, Hardik said: “It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd.

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. Atleast people will be entertained at home.”

Brother Krunal, who was also present during the live session, seconded Hardik’s view. When the discussion turned towards his controversial remarks in the aforementioned chat show last year, Hardik said: “I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee.”

Both Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.