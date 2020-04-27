Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years for failing to report spot-fixing offers, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Umar, who turns 30 next month, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers which led to his provisional suspension in February this year.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Akmal was also barred from playing for his franchise Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, and was charged for failing to disclose corrupt approaches to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department.

He was issued a charge sheet on March 17 and was given time to respond until March 31. This was a breach under 2.4.4 for PCB’s anti-corruption code. He then decided against challenging the show cause notice issued to him.

According to the Anti-Corruption Code Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

The 29-year-old, after making his debut in August 2009, has since just managed to play 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 Internationals despite slamming a century on Test debut.

His last appearance came in October 2019 during a home T20 series against Sri Lanka. Akmal has a troubled history with the PCB management in the past. He was reprimanded and cleared in February, just before the PSL, for allegedly misbehaving with a trainer during a fitness test in Lahore.

Akmal also faced disciplinary action when clashed with former head coach Mickey Arthur in Lahore during a practice session and accused him of using abusive language.He was also sent back from the 2017 Champions Trophy in England after failing a fitness test. Akmal, at the time, had claimed that Arthur didn’t want him in the team.

Current bowling coach Waqar Younis had also, in a much publicised confidential report which was leaked out, advised the board to drop Akmal from the Pakistan team and send him to play domestic cricket for at least a year to gain cricketing discipline.