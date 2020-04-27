Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recalled his conversation with match referee Chris Broad after smashing his son and England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC World T20.

Yuvraj, who was a key cog in India’s title triumph during the inaugural edition of the tournament, played one of his most iconic innings during a knock-out match against England on September 19 2007. The southpaw created history by becoming the first player to hit six sixes in a T20I game and he is still the only Indian to do so.

Yuvraj’s 58-run knock from 16 deliveries played a big part in helping India cross the 200-run mark where England eventually fell short by 18 runs, which also signaled Paul Collingwood and Co’s exit from the tournament. A day after the game, Yuvraj presented Broad senior with a little gift.

“He [Chris Broad] came up to me the next day and said ‘you almost finished my son’s career and now you need to sign a shirt for him’,” Yuvraj told BBC in a podcast.

“So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, ‘I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best’.

“Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don’t think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career,” he added.

However, the nature of his knock could have been different had England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff not infuriated Yuvraj at the end of 18th over following a war of words. It was Broad who was made to bear the brunt of Yuvraj’s anger after being taken to the cleaners during the 19th over.

Yuvraj was hit for five sixes during a One-Day International at The Oval by Dimitri Mascarenhas when India had toured England just before the tournament. However, the left-hander finally got his revenge against the same opposition when the two countries meat in Kingsmead.

Recalling the incident, Yuvraj said: “Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back.”

“I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

“When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile.”