With the gyms being closed during the lockdown that has been enforced to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay, the local players of Aizawl FC have taken to custom-made gym instruments, in order to maintain their fitness.

While the situation in the northeastern state has so far been under control, the players are all spending their time at home, maintaining the social distancing norms.

“The situation here is under control so far. The people of Mizoram understand why the lockdown is being imposed, and are obeying the suggestions made by the government,” Aizawl FC forward Jonathan Lalrawngbawla said to i-league.org.

Some of the local players, who are quarantining at home with their families, have turned their homes into gyms.

Rochharzela, who is the highest-scoring Indian player in the 2019-20 I-League season with six goals to his name, is motivated to keep himself in good shape, in order to take his goal-scoring form into next season, when football returns to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

“I have been using this time to turn my house into a gym, literally,” he said.

“I have a treadmill, so I do some cardio and some stretches in the morning. In the evenings, I end up doing 300 push-ups and 70 pull-ups.”

The 22-year-old has even gone on to self-make some dumbbells so that he can carry out his weight-training as well.

“I’ve also been doing some light lifting, with improvised dumbbells that I have made myself. With a bit more strength, I can hopefully hold off a few more defenders next season,” he laughed.

Jonathan is another of the Aizawl local contingent, who has rigged a dumbbell of his own so that he does not miss out on his weight training during the lockdown.

“I’ve made some dumbbells using bamboo, which was available near my house. They are quite safe to use, and has helped me maintain my regular training routine,” said Jonathan.

“Of course, I’ve also been doing some on-the-ball training and core exercises so that I don’t lose my touch once I get back to the field,” he added.

After training the players have been able to spend time with their families, something they do not often get to do during the normal course of the football season.

“It’s a good time to spend with the family. I don’t generally get this time, because we are always travelling somewhere or the other during the season. We generally get together to watch movies or play cards. But we also make sure to pray together to our Eternal Father in Heaven, who has, so far, kept us safe from the Coronavirus,” said Jonathan.

Rochharzela, who is also staying with his family, has taken the time to watch movies, TV shows, and even meditate with his family.

“Along with physical health, maintaining mental equilibrium is also very important, and it is something that is increasingly difficult during a lockdown. That is why my family and I take some time out to meditate together every day after supper,” said the Aizawl forward.