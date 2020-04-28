Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is still not over the disappointment of missing out on Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket in the lost 2011 World Cup semi-final against India after the Decision Review System overturned the original decision by umpire Ian Gould to give Tendulkar out.

Tendulkar made crucial 85 runs in the semi-final at Mohali that India went on to win, but the DRS review caused a lot of controversies.

Read: How special the 2011 World Cup win was, in Sachin Tendulkar’s words

Gould, who served on the ICC’s elite panel of umpires, recently said that he would stand by his decision of giving Tendulkar out.

Recalling the incident, Ajmal, now 42, said, “It was straight in front and I was 100 percent sure he was out. Shahid Afridi, Kamran, Wahab and other players asked me was he (Tendulkar) out and I told them he is gone.”

He said he was heart-broken after the third umpire ruled Tendulkar not out.

“I never got a chance to bowl to him in a Test so whenever I played against him in white-ball cricket I always wanted to do my best.

“More disappointing was that we lost the semi-final and it is obvious that Tendulkar’s 85 runs made all the difference,” he said on a television channel.

Read: How Sachin Tendulkar, the opener, changed ODI cricket forever, here’s what numbers say

“Even today, the third umpire’s decision baffles me. Maybe luck was with him that day and he went on to play such a crucial innings for his team,” said Ajmal who played 35 Tests between 2009 and 2014, taking 178 wickets.

Ajmal said Gould was upset after his decision was overturned by the third umpire.

The off-spinner’s career, however, came to an unceremonious end after a tour of Bangladesh. His bowling action was reported in 2014 and he could not cope with the subsequent modification and retired in 2017.