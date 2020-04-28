Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar said he is helping upcoming star Prithvi Shaw deal with life on 22 yards and off it during what has been a rough patch for the youngster.

The 20-year-old Shaw made a sensational Test debut, becoming the second youngest Test centurion from India before an ankle injury and a failed dope test kept him away from the game for 16 months. Some disciplinary issues with the young Mumbai batsman have also been talked about. It was at this point that Tendulkar came into the picture and mentored Shaw, as the latter negotiated that tough phase.

“Yes, it’s true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also about life beyond cricket field,” Tendulkar told PTI.

However, Tendulkar refused to disclose what exactly was discussed during his multiple sessions with Shaw on account of confidentiality.

“I believe if a youngster has approached me and sought guidance, there should be an element of confidentiality attached to it, at least from my side. So, I would not like to tell you what the discussions were,” the batsman said.

Tendulkar said that he has always been open to guiding youngsters who would seek him out individually and there are a number of others, with whom he speaks on a one-on-one basis apart from Shaw.

“I have spoken and guided a lot of youngsters at an individual level. I have maintained that if anyone feels that I can be of any help in guiding them about their game, I am always open to the idea,” the maestro said.

Not only Shaw, even India captain Virat Kohli sought Tendulkar’s suggestions as recently as the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

“I spoke to Sachin paaji on the evening of the first day and he made a very interesting point as well. Probably with the pink ball, you have to treat the second session like the morning session when it’s getting darker and the ball starts to swing and seam,” Kohli, who became India’s first pink ball centurion, had said.

“So first session you invariably play like you play from lunch to tea in a normal timing Test match, then the second session would be like a morning session and the last session is like that evening session.”

With PTI Inputs