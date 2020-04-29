Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Imran Nazir “had more talent” than Indian batting great Virender Sehwag.

Speaking on a television show by Cricket Pakistan, Akhtar said that Nazir could have achieved a lot more for Pakistan had he used his brain as effectively as Sehwag did.

“I don’t think Imran Nazir had the brain that Sehwag had. I don’t think Sehwag had the talent that Imran Nazir had. Nazir had more talent, there is no comparison with regards to talent. We tried to contain him a little,” said Akhtar. “When he hit a brutal hundred against India in a match, I asked them to play Nazir consistently but they didn’t listen.”

Akhtar added that Nazir could have achieved a lot more for Pakistan had he been given more opportunities.

“It is unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our brands. We could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag in Imran Nazir. He had all the shots while also being a good fielder. We could have utilised him brilliantly but we just couldn’t,” he said.

Nazir feature in eight Test matches, 79 One-Day Internationals and 25 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 427, 1,895 and 500 runs respectively in each of the three formats.